DMK objects to IG Intelligence transfer, TR Baalu urges ECI to withdraw order

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has objected to the appointment of Avinash Kumar as Inspector General of police (Intelligence), alleging potential bias and urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to withdraw the transfer order.
In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and other Election Commissioners, DMK treasurer TR Baalu said the Commission had appointed Avinash Kumar as IG (Intelligence), replacing Senthil Velan, and termed the move “arbitrary and unreasonable”.
“There are no reasons stated in the ECI’s order, and no complaints with tangible material have been made by any major political party regarding the functioning of Senthil Velan. There is no rhyme or reason why he should be transferred from the post,” Baalu said.
He further argued that the IG (Intelligence) does not have a direct role in the conduct of elections.
“The IG (Intelligence) oversees multiple wings, including the Special Branch dealing with law and order, public order, organised crime, gangs, drugs, VIP security and vital installations, as well as internal security and anti-terrorism functions,” he said.
Baalu contended that since the role is not directly linked to election conduct, the transfer is “per se illegal”.
He also alleged a conflict of interest, stating that the spouse of Avinash Kumar has been appointed as Senior Panel Counsel for the Union government in the Madras High Court, and claimed that this raises apprehensions about neutrality.
“In such circumstances, the Commission should withdraw the transfer order,” Baalu said.