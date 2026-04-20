DMK objects to IG Intelligence transfer, TR Baalu urges ECI to withdraw order

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and other Election Commissioners, DMK treasurer TR Baalu said the Commission had appointed Avinash Kumar as IG (Intelligence), replacing Senthil Velan, and termed the move “arbitrary and unreasonable”.

“There are no reasons stated in the ECI’s order, and no complaints with tangible material have been made by any major political party regarding the functioning of Senthil Velan. There is no rhyme or reason why he should be transferred from the post,” Baalu said.

He further argued that the IG (Intelligence) does not have a direct role in the conduct of elections.