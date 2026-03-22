DMK ally blames party's 'big brother' attitude, exits alliance ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

On his further course of action, he said that his organisation would not join the NDA in Tamil Nadu and indicated that he was talking to some parties over forming an alliance.

Further, "we have been making charter of demands to the negotiation panel (of the DMK). I have been informing that there was not any problem on allocation of seats but immediately take steps to fulfil these demands," he said.

Recalling that he has been speaking about the same demands in the legislative assembly for several years, Velmurugan alleged that "the DMK-led government did not care about them."

During seat-sharing negotiations, Velmurugan claimed, the approach of the election panel of the DMK was like a "big brother".

"We were told that when political parties including Congress, Communists, and MDMK did not place any such demands, as a legislator and the representative of a small party, they did not deem it fit for us to give such demands and ask them to be fulfilled. "

"Treating us like this is not acceptable", Velmurugan added.

He accused some officials of complaining to Chief Minister MK Stalin and his ministers that he is constantly "giving trouble" to the government, Velmurugan alleged.

He questioned why the DMK government was refusing to conduct a Caste Census in the state.

"How can DMK walk the path of social justice while keeping forces against social justice by its side. When states like Odisha, Bihar conducted caste census, why the DMK did not respect my voice," he asked.