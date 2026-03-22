DMK coerces allies to prioritise interests of Stalin family over public welfare: AIADMK

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan on Sunday alleged that DMK coerced its alliance partners to prioritise the interests of Chief Minister M K Stalin's family over public welfare.
"The DMK alliance parties are now complaining that they are being forced to work for Stalin and family, and to work for the prospects of the family alone, not for the people, by sacrificing their party's identity and relevance," Sathyan told PTI Videos.
He further dismissed the narrative of a shared political foundation among the partners, stating that saying they are ideologically the same is a farce and false.
The AIADMK spokesperson suggested that the internal friction has reached a tipping point where several allies are prepared to exit the coalition. He noted that the alliance parties have now started to take a call to move out.
"I think CPI(M) will be the next one to leave the fold," he said.
Sathyan's remarks come amid broader reports of seat-sharing tensions within the secular alliance in Tamil Nadu, where partners like the VCK and Left parties have sought a more prominent role in the 2026 electoral map
Focusing on the situation in Puducherry, Sathyan described a state of total administrative and political disarray between the DMK and Congress. He pointed to specific instances of electoral confusion, highlighting that for an Assembly constituency, a DMK member filed nomination in the morning, and a Congress member filed papers in the afternoon.
"This lack of coordination clearly shows how fractured they are as far as alliance is concerned in Pondicherry," Sathyan said and predicted a significant defeat for the DMK in the upcoming elections.