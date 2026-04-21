HIGHLIGHTS | I am an actor but I'm not acting in politics, says Vijay at YMCA speech

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Tuesday delivered a speech to the public at YMCA in Nandanam, on the last day of campaigning for the April 23 polls.
Here are highlights from Vijay's speech:
1. "Almost 90% polling took place in Puducherry, the same should happen in Tamil Nadu."
2. People say I am hiding always. Let me ask you to first stop hiding in the place (Edappadi) near Salem...People of Edappadi constituency, voting for the 'TV' symbol (independent candidate K Premakumar) is akin to voting for the TVK, do not forget."
3. "To those who are saying I am an actor, yes, I am. But I am not acting in politics like all of you are."
4. "Voting for either DMK or AIADMK both means voting for the BJP only. Why are they all opposing just one person (Vijay's TVK)? That means they are all in one alliance."
5. "To the dear kids in every house, like how you ask for what you want, ask everyone in your families to vote for me, your maama (uncle). Gently whistle in their ears and tell them to vote for the TVK."
6. "Do not believe any survey. People will give an answer."
7. "What harm did I do to you, Stalin government? Did I put any mud in your food? I just exposed your corruption and wrongdoing to the public."
8. "Coming to the Karur stampede incident, I followed the police-given timings. Everyone saw it live. Don't you have a conscience? Then why is all blame being put on me? Then why did you send your slave in Karur to Coimbatore (referring to DMK leader V Senthilbalaji)?
9. "I will tell you what will happen after the elections: to save its party, the DMK will fall at the feet of the BJP. The competition between the DMK and AIADMK is only about who will be a slave to the BJP. Watch whether the DMK falls at the feet of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to save its party."
10. "I will regularly visit the district collectors' offices to meet the public and hear their grievances."
11. "On April 23, for one day alone, please listen to what this Vijay says. After that, every year, this Vijay will listen. Victory is guaranteed, be confident."