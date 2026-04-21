HIGHLIGHTS | I am an actor but I'm not acting in politics, says Vijay at YMCA speech

Here are highlights from Vijay's speech:

1. "Almost 90% polling took place in Puducherry, the same should happen in Tamil Nadu."

2. People say I am hiding always. Let me ask you to first stop hiding in the place (Edappadi) near Salem...People of Edappadi constituency, voting for the 'TV' symbol (independent candidate K Premakumar) is akin to voting for the TVK, do not forget."

3. "To those who are saying I am an actor, yes, I am. But I am not acting in politics like all of you are."