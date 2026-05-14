AIADMK rebels take CM Vijay’s MLA count to 144; EPS opposes, DMK skips

In the 234-member Assembly, the Tiruchy East constituency remains vacant, reducing the effective strength of the House to 233. In addition, the Madras High Court barred the Tirupattur MLA belonging to the TVK from participating in the trust vote.

With 117 votes required for a majority, the TVK government secured the backing of 144 MLAs, including 105 from the TVK, 5 from Congress, two each from the CPI, CPI, VCK, and IUML, and the MLA expelled from AMMK, all of whom had expressed support earlier itself.