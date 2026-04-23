2026 TN elections | Youth vote split a myth, says Tiruchi Siva

Addressing reporters, Siva said the steady turnout and enthusiasm among voters at polling stations reflected strong public support for the DMK. He maintained that while anyone could contest elections, people would continue to back the DMK for its welfare schemes and governance record.

Asserting that the party’s traditional vote base remained intact, he said the notion that new entrants would divide youth votes was misplaced. Siva added that the DMK government’s initiatives over the past five years had reached the people effectively, strengthening trust in party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, and making victory “certain” for the party.