2026 TN elections | Vijay leaves without delivering speech in Sivaganga campaign

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, who was scheduled to campaign in support of TVK candidates in Sivaganga district, left the venue without addressing the gathering after the permitted time for the event came to an end.
According to sources, Vijay arrived at the campaign venue amid a large turnout of supporters who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician.
With officials enforcing the model code of conduct and event guidelines strictly, Vijay refrained from delivering his speech and departed shortly after greeting the crowd.
Earlier on Friday, flying squad intercepted and inspected the vehicle of TVK chief Vijay near the Madurai-Sivaganga border.
According to official sources, the flying squad personnel signalled the convoy to stop at a designated checkpoint as part of the heightened surveillance under the Model Code of Conduct.