TN election results 2026 | From 1 vote to 1,000: Slim margins seen in Tamil Nadu election results

That's not an isolated case. Many of the polls battled to a tight finish with a few hundred-vote difference in many constituencies.

Six TVK candidates lost by margins of less than 1,000 votes in closely fought contests against rivals from the DMK and the AIADMK.

TVK candidates, however, also registered narrow wins. Vinoth (Kumbakonam) won by 679 votes, Jeganathmishra PLA (Cumbum) by 751 votes, and C Arul Vignesh (Kallakurichi) by 798 votes.

At the same time, several TVK candidates secured huge victory margins. ECR P Saravanan (Sholinganallur) won by 96,780 votes, while candidates such as MC Vijayprabhu (Madhavaram), R.Rameshkumar (Avadi), S Lakshmanan (Salem West) and A Prakasam (Poonamallee) recorded margins ranging between 96,000 and 72,000 votes.