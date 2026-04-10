2026 TN elections | TVK irrelevant in two-way fight, says K Annamalai

COIMBATORE: Former BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday said the upcoming Assembly polls will essentially be a direct contest only between DMK and AIADMK despite the presence of multiple parties in the fray.
Campaigning for BJP-led NDA candidate M Bhojarajan in Udagamandalam, Annamalai asserted that while parties such as TVK and NTK are contesting, the electoral fight remains largely bipolar.
Earlier, addressing the media, Annamalai alleged a lack of cohesion within the DMK-led alliance and expressed uncertainty over whether Rahul Gandhi would campaign in the State. He also accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of misinterpreting remarks made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on the DMK government's handling of the COVID pandemic.
Referring to a controversial audio clip purportedly involving A Raja, Annamalai claimed the issue, linked to alleged financial irregularities, would have repercussions in the election.
Later, speaking at a public meeting in Ooty's ATC area, he accused the DMK of spreading misinformation about fuel prices and LPG shortages. He further alleged that the DMK had fulfilled only about 15 per cent of its 511 electoral promises. “There must be better coordination between the State and the centre to effectively implement schemes and accelerate development,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Annamalai arrived in Ooty by helicopter from Coimbatore. Upon landing, the election flying squad officials conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft and checked the vehicle arranged for his local travel as part of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforcement. Officials said the surprise checks were part of intensified surveillance to monitor the movement of unaccounted money during the election period.