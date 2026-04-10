2026 TN elections | TVK irrelevant in two-way fight, says K Annamalai

Later, speaking at a public meeting in Ooty's ATC area, he accused the DMK of spreading misinformation about fuel prices and LPG shortages. He further alleged that the DMK had fulfilled only about 15 per cent of its 511 electoral promises. “There must be better coordination between the State and the centre to effectively implement schemes and accelerate development,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Annamalai arrived in Ooty by helicopter from Coimbatore. Upon landing, the election flying squad officials conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft and checked the vehicle arranged for his local travel as part of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforcement. Officials said the surprise checks were part of intensified surveillance to monitor the movement of unaccounted money during the election period.