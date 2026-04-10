2026 TN elections | Election flying squad checks helicopter of BJP leader Annamalai in Ooty

COIMBATORE: The flying squad officials conducted checks on a helicopter, in which former BJP state president K. Annamalai arrived in Ooty to campaign on Friday.
Annamalai reached the hill town by helicopter from Coimbatore. Soon after landing, the election flying squad officials inspected the helicopter as part of standard Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforcement procedures.
The team also checked the car arranged for his local travel, officials said.
The surprise inspection was carried out as part of intensified surveillance measures to monitor movement of money during the election period.