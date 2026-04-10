Politics

2026 TN elections | Election flying squad checks helicopter of BJP leader Annamalai in Ooty

The team also checked the car arranged for his local travel, officials said
Election flying squad inspects helicopter of BJP leader Annamalai
Election flying squad inspects helicopter of BJP leader Annamalai
Updated on

COIMBATORE: The flying squad officials conducted checks on a helicopter, in which former BJP state president K. Annamalai arrived in Ooty to campaign on Friday.

Election flying squad inspects helicopter of BJP leader Annamalai
2026 TN elections | Election flying squad inspect TVK chief Vijay’s vehicle near Madurai
Former BJP state president K. Annamalai at Ooty
Former BJP state president K. Annamalai at Ooty

Annamalai reached the hill town by helicopter from Coimbatore. Soon after landing, the election flying squad officials inspected the helicopter as part of standard Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforcement procedures.

The team also checked the car arranged for his local travel, officials said.

The surprise inspection was carried out as part of intensified surveillance measures to monitor movement of money during the election period.

BJP
Annamalai
Helicopter
Inspection
Election Flying Squad
2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election

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