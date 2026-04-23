2026 TN elections | TVK files plaint with CEO over transport shortage, police conduct

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a detailed complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Thursday, alleging large-scale transport failures and police high-handedness had impeded voter turnout on polling day.
In a petition, TVK general secretary (Election) Aadhav Arjuna said lakhs of voters were left stranded at key bus termini, including Kilambakkam and Madhavaram, since midnight due to inadequate services. The party named Transport Department Principal Secretary Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, Metropolitan Transport Corporation Managing Director T Prabhushankar and State Express Transport Corporation Managing Director R Mohan, seeking disciplinary action against them.
Citing visuals of women, young voters and families waiting for hours across Chennai and districts such as Coimbatore and Tiruchy, the party alleged that the shortfall in buses disrupted inter-city travel for voters heading to their native towns. It further claimed that inadequate city services prevented several who had arrived in Chennai from reaching their residences in time to vote.
The petition attributed the situation to administrative lapses and alleged that the officials acted under the directions of Chief Minister MK Stalin, a charge the ruling dispensation has consistently denied in similar contexts.
The party had also sought additional buses to help voters reach polling stations before the deadline.
In a separate representation, the party alleged unruly behaviour by police personnel at certain booths from noon onwards, claiming that young voters, particularly women, were discouraged from voting. It also sought directions to the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police to prevent any obstruction to free and fair polling.
The party further flagged complaints of malfunctioning electronic voting machines in several booths and demanded their prompt replacement.