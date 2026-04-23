2026 TN elections | TVK files plaint with CEO over transport shortage, police conduct

The petition attributed the situation to administrative lapses and alleged that the officials acted under the directions of Chief Minister MK Stalin, a charge the ruling dispensation has consistently denied in similar contexts.

The party had also sought additional buses to help voters reach polling stations before the deadline.

In a separate representation, the party alleged unruly behaviour by police personnel at certain booths from noon onwards, claiming that young voters, particularly women, were discouraged from voting. It also sought directions to the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police to prevent any obstruction to free and fair polling.

The party further flagged complaints of malfunctioning electronic voting machines in several booths and demanded their prompt replacement.