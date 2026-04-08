2026 TN elections | Tamil Nadu electorate rises by 6.36 lakh voters, now stands at 5.73 cr

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has added 6.36 lakh new voters following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, taking the total electorate in the State to 5.73 crore.
According to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the final electoral roll published on February 23 had recorded 5.67 crore voters.
Following this, a special enrolment drive was conducted between February 23 and March 26, during which 6,36,911 eligible voters were added. Officials said the newly enrolled voters can check their names in the supplementary list, which will be released shortly.
Of the newly added voters, 3.44 lakh are women and 2.91 lakh are men.
The ECI had provided an opportunity for citizens who were left out of the final roll to enrol during the special drive period, leading to an increase in voter numbers.
The Commission also released age-wise voter data, highlighting a strong presence of young and middle-aged voters. The 18–29 age group accounts for 1.21 crore voters, including 14.59 lakh first-time voters aged 18–19. The 30–39 age group has 1.16 crore voters, while the 40–49 age group has 1.19 crore voters.