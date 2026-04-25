2026 TN elections | Strong rooms under 24X7 vigil: EC

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed the Returning Officers to inspect strong rooms twice daily, to ensure the safety of the electronic voting machines and other poll-related equipment.
The Commission said that after scrutiny, no re-poll was recommended in any of the 75,064 polling stations where voting was held on April 23.
According to the EC, the entire process of storing in strong rooms was videographed, and following scrutiny, Form 17A and related materials were re-sealed with the Returning Officer's seal.
The poll body said all EVMs and VVPATs have been securely stored in strong rooms, which were sealed after polling in the presence of general observers and candidates or their representatives.
Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, including a double-lock system, two-tier round-the-clock security, and CCTV surveillance covering entry points and corridors of the strong rooms.
The EC added that Returning Officers have been instructed to inspect strong rooms twice daily, while District Election Officers will conduct daily checks at headquarters and periodic inspections elsewhere.
Candidates' representatives have also been permitted to set up camps near strong rooms to monitor the security arrangements, the Commission said.