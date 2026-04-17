2026 TN elections | Rs 10,000 token row: Case closed after ECI cites FIR

The petition filed by K Raveendran of Chennai stated that in the Harbour Assembly constituency, the candidate fielded by the AIADMK, R Manohar, has been distributing cash tokens through his agents and workers of both AIADMK and BJP, with whom AIADMK has allied for the current election.

The petitioner submitted that these cash tokens were distributed to each voter holding a valid Family Card in the constituency, and each token contained a QR code with a unique serial number. He added that this token was being issued with a promise that the bearer would receive a sum of Rs 10,000 if Manohar wins the elections, and the amount can be collected from Manohar's office after the elections.