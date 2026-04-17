2026 TN elections | Rs 10,000 token row: Case closed after ECI cites FIR

CHENNAI: A plea before the Madras High Court alleged that AIADMK candidate R Manohar distributed cash tokens promising Rs 10,000 to voters, but the court closed the case after the ECI said an FIR had been registered, and a probe was underway.
The petition filed by K Raveendran of Chennai stated that in the Harbour Assembly constituency, the candidate fielded by the AIADMK, R Manohar, has been distributing cash tokens through his agents and workers of both AIADMK and BJP, with whom AIADMK has allied for the current election.
The petitioner submitted that these cash tokens were distributed to each voter holding a valid Family Card in the constituency, and each token contained a QR code with a unique serial number. He added that this token was being issued with a promise that the bearer would receive a sum of Rs 10,000 if Manohar wins the elections, and the amount can be collected from Manohar's office after the elections.
It was submitted that this distribution of cash tokens with QR codes carrying unique serial numbers was a clear attempt to induce voters through monetary gratification, which constituted bribery.
The petitioner also pointed out that he had given a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer and the Returning Officer for the Harbour constituency, but no action had been taken to date.
When the case came up for hearing before the Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, counsel for the Election Commission of India, Niranjan Rajagopal, informed the court that after receiving complaints twice, the flying squad visited the area but did not find anything. It was also submitted that the investigation is ongoing and an FIR has been registered in this regard.
Taking note of the ECI's submissions, the bench closed the plea.