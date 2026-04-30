2026 TN elections | QR scan to restrict counting centre access

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a QR code-based photo identity system to strengthen security and prevent unauthorised access at vote-counting centres.
According to an official statement, the QR-based photo identity card module has been integrated into ECINET. The move aims to eliminate the possibility of unauthorised persons entering counting centres by ensuring strict identity verification, as Tamil Nadu and other states go into vote-counting on May 4.
The Commission stated that the system will be used during the upcoming counting process for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, as well as by-elections in seven Assembly constituencies across five states. It will also be extended to all future Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections.
As part of the new protocol, a three-tier security mechanism has been implemented. While identity cards issued by Returning Officers will be manually verified at the first two levels, entry into the innermost security layer near counting halls will be allowed only after successful QR code scanning.
The QR-based identity cards will be issued to all authorised personnel, including returning officers, assistant returning officers, counting staff, candidates, election agents and technical teams.
The Commission has directed Chief Electoral Officers, District Election Officers and Returning Officers to ensure necessary arrangements for the smooth implementation of the system. Trained personnel will be deployed at designated checkpoints to manage access control effectively.
The ECI has instructed all officials to strictly adhere to the new guidelines to maintain the highest standards of transparency, security and efficiency in the counting process.