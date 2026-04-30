2026 TN elections | QR scan to restrict counting centre access

According to an official statement, the QR-based photo identity card module has been integrated into ECINET. The move aims to eliminate the possibility of unauthorised persons entering counting centres by ensuring strict identity verification, as Tamil Nadu and other states go into vote-counting on May 4.

The Commission stated that the system will be used during the upcoming counting process for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, as well as by-elections in seven Assembly constituencies across five states. It will also be extended to all future Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections.