2026 TN elections | Premalatha plays down rift talk with Thirumavalavan

COIMBATORE: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Sunday accused opposition parties of targeting the party over what she called insignificant issues, as there was nothing substantial to criticise them. She played down the reported rift with ally Thirumavalavan, saying the incident was being blown out of proportion.
Addressing the media in Salem, she dismissed the recent controversy involving VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, clarifying that opposition parties were raising trivial matters because there were no genuine issues against DMDK. She said it was unfair to single out her party while leaders from other parties were not scrutinised for similar matters, including their use of luxury vehicles.
The issue arose after Thirumavalavan mentioned her name at a public meeting, and she allegedly did not acknowledge it, sparking speculation.
Further clarifying the matter, Premalatha said Thirumavalavan had personally spoken to her over the phone the same day and had already addressed the issue publicly. “We share a long-standing cordial relationship dating back to the time of Vijayakant. He will also be campaigning in my Virudhachalam constituency,” she said, adding that the controversy was being unnecessarily amplified.
The DMDK leader also took aim at AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami, urging him to maintain political decorum. She called on him to focus on party promises rather than personal attacks.
Premalatha further alleged a political conspiracy behind recent changes in official machinery, asserting that the electorate would deliver a fitting response through the poll results. Emphasising DMDK’s ideological stance, she said the party stood beyond caste-based politics and expressed confidence that its alliance would secure more than 200 seats in the elections.