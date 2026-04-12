2026 TN elections | Premalatha plays down rift talk with Thirumavalavan

Addressing the media in Salem, she dismissed the recent controversy involving VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, clarifying that opposition parties were raising trivial matters because there were no genuine issues against DMDK. She said it was unfair to single out her party while leaders from other parties were not scrutinised for similar matters, including their use of luxury vehicles.

The issue arose after Thirumavalavan mentioned her name at a public meeting, and she allegedly did not acknowledge it, sparking speculation.

Further clarifying the matter, Premalatha said Thirumavalavan had personally spoken to her over the phone the same day and had already addressed the issue publicly. “We share a long-standing cordial relationship dating back to the time of Vijayakant. He will also be campaigning in my Virudhachalam constituency,” she said, adding that the controversy was being unnecessarily amplified.