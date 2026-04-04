2026 TN elections | Poll panel cautions against unknown poll survey calls

Several residents said they began receiving calls from Friday morning, where automated voices asked them to press numbers corresponding to political parties or candidates.

"I received a call from an unknown number while at work. It asked me to choose between candidates by pressing numbers. The automated call asked me to press 1 for AIADMK, 2 for DMK, 3 for TVK, 4 for Naam Tamilar, and 5 for others. It did not seem legitimate," said N Anitha, a resident of Choolaimedu.

Consumer activists have raised concerns over such calls.