2026 TN elections | New poll roll puts Perambur on top with 2,26,296 voters

CHENNAI: In every election, new voters play a prominent role and often serve as a deciding factor. Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election, a total of 62,569 new voters were added across the 16 constituencies in Chennai following the final roll of the Special Intensive Revision.
As a result, the total voter count increased from 28,30,936 to 28,93,505. Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) continued to accept Form 6 applications until the final date of filing nominations on April 6.
Before the start of the SIR, in 16 Assembly constituencies, 40.04 lakh voters, with 20.41 lakh female, 19.62 lakh male and 1,035 trans persons voters. After SIR in the final roll, the voters' number declined to 28.30 lakh, with 13.65 lakh males, 15.64 lakh females, and 829 trans persons. As of April 6, the total voters stand at 28.93 lakh voters, with 13.95 lakh male and 14.96 lakh female voters, and 868 trans persons.
Perambur has the highest number with 2,26,296 voters, followed by Velachery with 2,17,171 lakh voters, and Kolathur with 2,11,772 lakh voters. Harbour with 1,20,126 has the least number of voters.
About 74,089 young voters of the age group (18-19), of which male voters are 37,368, female voters are 36,716, and 5 are trans persons or other categories.
The highest concentration of voters is in the 40–49 age group, with 654,823 voters and the 30–39 age group, 546,992 voters. Senior citizens age 85 and above, 23,533 with 11,960 male, 11,570 female and 3 third-gender voters. Notably, 121 voters aged between 100 and 109, 2 voters aged between 110 and 119, and 4 voters listed as being over 120 years old also feature in the list.
Around 12,697 voters are Persons with Disabilities, with men being 6,786, women being 5,905 and 6 persons. The remaining 559 contribute voters from the service sector
The city has 4,085 polling stations, the highest number in the Velachery constituency, with 315, and Harbour has the least number of stations at 192.