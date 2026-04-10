2026 TN elections | New poll roll puts Perambur on top with 2,26,296 voters

As a result, the total voter count increased from 28,30,936 to 28,93,505. Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) continued to accept Form 6 applications until the final date of filing nominations on April 6.

Before the start of the SIR, in 16 Assembly constituencies, 40.04 lakh voters, with 20.41 lakh female, 19.62 lakh male and 1,035 trans persons voters. After SIR in the final roll, the voters' number declined to 28.30 lakh, with 13.65 lakh males, 15.64 lakh females, and 829 trans persons. As of April 6, the total voters stand at 28.93 lakh voters, with 13.95 lakh male and 14.96 lakh female voters, and 868 trans persons.