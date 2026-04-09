2026 TN elections | Mamata effect, says Nehru on chief secretary transfer

TIRUCHY: Municipal Administration Minister and DMK principal secretary KN Nehru took a different take on the Election Commission of India (ECI) shunting out Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, claiming the action has been taken following remarks by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Nehru said the poll body acted after Banerjee raised concerns over mass transfers in West Bengal, while taking no such action in Tamil Nadu, prompting the EC to resort to transfers. He justified the action, saying that the poll panel is empowered to make such changes during the election period under a caretaker government.
“With the caretaker government in place, the ECI is entitled to change serving officials. The Chief Secretary has been transferred accordingly. If the DMK returns to power, the transferred officials may be reappointed,” he said.
Mamata had earlier alleged collusion between the ECI and opposition parties, including the Congress and the DMK.
Nehru, who was overseeing arrangements for Chief Minister MK Stalin’s public meeting at Thilagar Tidal, also exuded confidence of a DMK sweep in the Delta region, citing the party’s strong electoral performance in the previous polls.
“Except for four constituencies, the DMK won across the Delta. One of the four AIADMK MLAs has since joined us. We are making full efforts to win all seats this time,” he said.
Attributing the party’s momentum to welfare measures, particularly schemes targeting women, Nehru said public response to DMK candidates has been encouraging. “The people are extending a rousing reception and assuring support. It is clear that the DMK will form the government with an absolute majority,” he added.
On actor Vijay, Nehru said he would not dent the DMK’s vote share. He also criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of making “irrelevant remarks” in the absence of substantive issues.