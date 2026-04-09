2026 TN elections | Mamata effect, says Nehru on chief secretary transfer

KN Nehru backs ECI decisions

“With the caretaker government in place, the ECI is entitled to change serving officials. The Chief Secretary has been transferred accordingly. If the DMK returns to power, the transferred officials may be reappointed,” he said.

Mamata had earlier alleged collusion between the ECI and opposition parties, including the Congress and the DMK.

Nehru, who was overseeing arrangements for Chief Minister MK Stalin’s public meeting at Thilagar Tidal, also exuded confidence of a DMK sweep in the Delta region, citing the party’s strong electoral performance in the previous polls.