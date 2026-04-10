2026 TN elections | Madras High Court refuses to direct EC on SMS confirmation for voters

KR Kukesh, founder and president of the Tamil Nadu Isaivellalar Youth Federation and Welfare Trust, filed the petition stating that instant SMS alerts are sent to mobile phones in the case of essential services such as the purchase of ration commodities, booking of LPG cylinders, and banking transactions to ensure transparency and accountability.

To prevent malpractices in the electoral process, a similar mechanism should be introduced whereby voters would receive an SMS confirmation on their mobile phones immediately after casting their vote.