2026 TN elections | Madras High Court refuses to direct EC on SMS confirmation for voters

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a petition seeking the introduction of an SMS confirmation system for voters after casting their vote, observing that such a proposal can only be considered for future elections as the electoral process has already commenced.
KR Kukesh, founder and president of the Tamil Nadu Isaivellalar Youth Federation and Welfare Trust, filed the petition stating that instant SMS alerts are sent to mobile phones in the case of essential services such as the purchase of ration commodities, booking of LPG cylinders, and banking transactions to ensure transparency and accountability.
To prevent malpractices in the electoral process, a similar mechanism should be introduced whereby voters would receive an SMS confirmation on their mobile phones immediately after casting their vote.
Kukesh said he had made representations to the Election Commission of India in this regard on March 3, 2024, and again on February 19. The poll panel initiated responded that the proposal was under consideration. However, no further action has been taken, he said, seeking a direction to the ECI to take appropriate steps to implement the SMS confirmation system in the forthcoming elections.
When the matter came up for hearing before the division bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the petitioner's counsel argued that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has details, including Aadhaar and mobile numbers.
The bench said that the election process has already commenced and that the petitioner's plea can, at best, be considered only for future elections. The bench added that it cannot issue a direction to the Election Commission to implement an SMS confirmation system, and the petition was dismissed.