2026 TN Elections | Historic 70% voter turnout by 3 pm: Tamil Nadu goes to vote – and how!

Analysts are attributing various reasons for this. These are the three main ones:

1. Historically, higher polling percentage is a sign of anti-incumbency. In the recent years, however, higher polling has happened even in cases where the incumbent retained power, proving this theory to be fallible. Hence, it is too early to term this as a sign of voting out the government.

2. Youth are coming out in large numbers. Anecdotal evidence says this could be true, and claims abound that it is in favour of Vijay and TVK. But serious analysts warn of statistical biases like observer bias or confirmation bias, in which the observer notices only what suits the preconceived notion in their heads. Also, till the numbers come on May 4, any claims of conjecture by any party or leader, whether Vijay or Udhayanidhi Stalin, are only that: a conjecture.