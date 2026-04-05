2026 TN elections | Goyal to camp in Tamil Nadu for 15 days as BJP lines up star campaigners Fadnavis, Pawan Kalyan

CHENNAI: Union Minister and BJP’s Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal will remain stationed in the State for the next 15 days to steer campaign strategy, even as the party rolls out a line-up of star campaigners including Devendra Fadnavis and Pawan Kalyan.
Party sources said the BJP’s high-command has directed Piyush Goyal to continue overseeing election work from Tamil Nadu, with a focus on strengthening booth-level mobilisation and fine-tuning campaign strategies to improve electoral prospects. He is expected to tour extensively and remain actively involved in coordination with alliance partners.
As part of the campaign push, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will arrive in Tamil Nadu on Monday and is scheduled to address campaign meetings in Madurai. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will campaign in Nagercoil in support of BJP candidate M R Gandhi and other NDA candidates.
BJP functionaries said the extended presence of Goyal in the State signals a calibrated push by the party to consolidate its position ahead of the elections, particularly after finalising alliance arrangements. “He will continue to guide the campaign and ensure that strategies are implemented on the ground,” a senior party leader told DT Next.
The visits by Fadnavis and Pawan Kalyan are part of a broader outreach plan to deploy prominent leaders across key constituencies, with the party aiming to maximise its vote share through coordinated campaigning.
With multiple leaders set to campaign across regions, the BJP is intensifying its efforts to build momentum and expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu.