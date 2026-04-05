2026 TN elections | Goyal to camp in Tamil Nadu for 15 days as BJP lines up star campaigners Fadnavis, Pawan Kalyan

Party sources said the BJP’s high-command has directed Piyush Goyal to continue overseeing election work from Tamil Nadu, with a focus on strengthening booth-level mobilisation and fine-tuning campaign strategies to improve electoral prospects. He is expected to tour extensively and remain actively involved in coordination with alliance partners.

As part of the campaign push, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will arrive in Tamil Nadu on Monday and is scheduled to address campaign meetings in Madurai. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will campaign in Nagercoil in support of BJP candidate M R Gandhi and other NDA candidates.