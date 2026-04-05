2026 TN elections | DMK using Vijay to fracture anti-incumbency vote, claims Union Minister Goyal

CHENNAI: Union Minister and BJP's Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal on Sunday alleged that actor and TVK president C Joseph Vijay was part of a covert understanding with the ruling DMK to divide anti-incumbency votes, and urged party workers to counter it through intensive door-to-door outreach.
Addressing a gathering after introducing BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan in Mylapore, Goyal said, "Joseph Vijay and the DMK have a tacit alliance. He has been brought in to split votes against them. Ensure that anti-DMK votes do not fragment. Go door-to-door, persuade every household, and protect each vote. Only then can we remove this corrupt DMK government."
He accused the DMK leadership of promoting family rule and disregarding public sentiment. "One family is ruining Tamil Nadu. They do not respect people's feelings. Imagine the consequences if Udhayanidhi Stalin leads the State; he neither understands people's emotions nor our cultural ethos, " Goyal said.
The Union Minister asked the BJP cadre to highlight what he termed the DMK government's failures and corruption and to campaign on the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Take our message to every home. Speak about the Centre's work and seek votes, " he said.
Pitching for a change in government, Goyal said the NDA would provide stable and development-oriented governance, adding that allies, including the AIADMK, PMK and others, had come together smoothly, which he described as a key strength.
Regarding local issues, he alleged that the DMK MLA in Mylapore had failed to fulfil his promises, particularly in housing. "People have been denied homes. They are questioning their representative, " he said, promising large-scale urban housing initiatives to transform Chennai.
In a swipe at Vijay's political ambitions, Goyal said, "Crowds for film stars do not translate into votes. Leadership requires decades of public service. One cannot assume that popularity alone is enough to become Chief Minister."
Calling for booth-level mobilisation, he said, "Strengthen every polling station. If each booth becomes strong, victory will follow. We are confident of crossing 200 seats."