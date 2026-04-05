2026 TN elections | DMK using Vijay to fracture anti-incumbency vote, claims Union Minister Goyal

The Union Minister asked the BJP cadre to highlight what he termed the DMK government's failures and corruption and to campaign on the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Take our message to every home. Speak about the Centre's work and seek votes, " he said.

Pitching for a change in government, Goyal said the NDA would provide stable and development-oriented governance, adding that allies, including the AIADMK, PMK and others, had come together smoothly, which he described as a key strength.

Regarding local issues, he alleged that the DMK MLA in Mylapore had failed to fulfil his promises, particularly in housing. "People have been denied homes. They are questioning their representative, " he said, promising large-scale urban housing initiatives to transform Chennai.