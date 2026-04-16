2026 TN elections | Foolish of Vijay to think invoking MGR will get him votes: Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Former minister and organising secretary of AIADMK and party candidate from Royapuram constituency, D Jayakumar, has been campaigning by offering a personal assurance of an induction stove to all voters in the constituency if he wins, along with the free refrigerators promised in the party's election manifesto.
In an interview with DT Next, on various political issues concerning the upcoming elections. Following are the excerpts
You had earlier expressed different views on the BJP alliance. Now, AIADMK has allied with the BJP again. What impact will this alliance have on this election?
The alliance with the BJP is purely to defeat the DMK. Even leaders like Rajaji and Periyar, who had ideological differences, came together at one point in political history. Joining an alliance does not mean that AIADMK has compromised on its core principles. The alliance is purely based on election situations and calculations.
Both DMK and AIADMK have released their election manifestos with various promises. How do you see them?
The 10,000 rupees promised by AIADMK will be directly transferred to people's bank accounts. But the coupon system announced by the DMK will only lead to malpractices and will not benefit the public. The announcement by DMK is nothing but a deceitful one.
BJP has also released its manifesto, promising to celebrate Thaipusam as a state festival. Is that an appropriate message?
It is up to each party to release its manifesto. I can only assure the announcements made in our manifesto, and not responsible for the implementation of the promises made. Can't take responsibility for other parties.
There are allegations that Chief Minister MK Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami are indulging in personal attacks. What is your opinion?
Due to the fear of defeat in the forthcoming elections, Stalin is resorting to a personal attack on our general secretary. This itself is a clear message that DMK knows the results before the elections are over.
Actor Vijay is entering politics and drawing huge crowds wherever he goes. What impact will his entry have in this election?
Gathering crowds does not automatically translate into votes. He has not contested any election so far. If he had contested even in a by-election and proved his strength, we would know his real political strength. Until then, we can't judge his strength. Let people vote in the elections, then his potential will be clear.
Even before the release of the film Jana Nayagan, it was leaked online, and there are claims that Vijay has invoked MGR in it. What is your response?
MGR was a people's leader who belonged to everyone. Nobody sees Karunanidhi in that way. That is the charisma of MGR. Since he is such a powerful figure, many try to use him for political gain. If Vijay thinks that by invoking MGR, he can garner votes in his favour, it is foolish.
What are your chances of winning in Royapuram?
People are disappointed with the past five years. Everywhere I go, I receive a warm welcome. People want those who serve them, and not real estate agents or businessmen, as their representative.
The DMK candidate has alleged that you did not do any good work during your tenure as MLA. What is your response?
The DMK candidate is an imported candidate brought from Royapettah and does not know Royapuram. I have implemented several projects here, including the long-pending Bojarajan Nagar subway and multiple Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board housing schemes and many people welfare measures across the length and breadth of the constituency. The list is long.
You claim Royapuram is your stronghold. Will it become your fortress this time?
It slipped away last time; such things happen only once. This time I will definitely win Royapuram and reclaim it as an AIADMK fortress again.