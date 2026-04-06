2026 TN elections | EPS broke RS seat pact: Premalatha

Responding to Palaniswami’s remarks on the DMDK’s electoral strength, she said, “He calls us a half per cent vote party. Why is he uneasy? We stood with him from 2011 to 2026. It does not befit a Chief Ministerial candidate to speak in this manner.”

Premalatha said she had, at the time of the agreement, sought clarity on when the Rajya Sabha berth would be allotted. “He said his word was final and cited past practice since MGR’s time. We trusted that assurance. But in 2025, the promise was not honoured,” she alleged.