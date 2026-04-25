2026 TN elections | EC says no re-poll in any Tamil Nadu polling station

CHENNAI: The Election Commission on Saturday said no re-poll was recommended in any polling station in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election held on April 23.
The election was conducted in a total of 75,064 polling stations across the state, with as many as 4,023 candidates contesting.
In a statement, the ECI said the entire process was videographed, and after scrutiny, forms 17A and related materials were re-sealed with the election authorities' seal.
The EVMs and VVPATs have been stored securely in the strong rooms, which have been sealed after the polling concluded on April 23 in the presence of general observers and candidates or their representatives.
The ECI further said elaborate arrangements have been made for the security of the EVM strong rooms, including a double-lock system, deployment of two-tier security round the clock and CCTV coverage of the doors/corridors of the strong rooms.
The revenue officials have been directed to visit the strong rooms and check the arrangements twice a day, while EC officials will visit the strong rooms once in three days.
Representatives of candidates are also allowed to set up camps in the strong room building premises to keep a watch on the strong rooms.