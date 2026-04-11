2026 TN elections | Don't compare Vijay with MGR, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami

Also, he took potshots at Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, saying one required "dignity and discipline" in criticising others and claimed that he belonged to the "political school" of MGR and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Addressing a poll rally here on Friday, the AIADMK general secretary said MGR was "God" and hence should not be compared with Vijay, who heads the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

"Don't compare him with MGR (as M G Ramachandran was fondly addressed), who is a God (to us). MGR spent the money he earned from acting in films for the people and always strived for the people's well-being in his lifetime. After his demise, he donated his property to the deaf and dumb home. That excellent man is our leader," Palaniswami said, and the crowd responded with a thunderous applause.