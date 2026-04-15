2026 TN elections | DMK's Rs 8K 'model token' campaign not approved: ECI

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified that it has not approved any campaign material related to the DMK's proposed Rs. 8,000 'model token', dismissing circulating claims as misleading.
The clarification follows certain social media posts and campaign materials that suggested the ECI had given its approval for the token-based promise, citing a certification issued by the poll body for digital campaign content.
However, the ECI stated that certificates issued by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) apply only to electronic and digital campaign material meant for telecast or broadcast, and do not extend to pamphlets, handbills or other printed materials.
"The certification is limited to campaign-related telecast content. It cannot be construed as approval for any specific scheme or printed campaign material," officials clarified.
The Commission emphasised that all campaign content must adhere strictly to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and reiterated that it had not approved any 'model token' material of the ruling party.
The clarification aims to counter misinformation and ensure that unauthorised or misinterpreted campaign claims do not mislead voters during the election period.