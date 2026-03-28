2026 TN elections | DMDK fields Premalatha from Vridhachalam, son Prabhakaran in Virudhunagar

Announcing the list, the party signalled a blend of legacy and continuity, fielding its youth wing secretary V Vijaya Prabhakaran, son of Premalatha and Vijayakanth, from Virudhunagar. Senior leader V Elangovan will contest from Dharmapuri, while former MLA R Mohanraj has been nominated from Salem (West).

The party has also fielded AR Elangovan (Omalur), former MLAs L Venkatesan (Mailam) and D Murugesan (Pallavaram), besides D Krishnamurthy (Tiruttani), KB Prathab (Gudiyatham) and TP Saravanan (Polur).