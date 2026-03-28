2026 TN elections | DMDK fields Premalatha from Vridhachalam, son Prabhakaran in Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Saturday unveiled its list of 10 candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections, with party general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth set to contest from Vridhachalam, a constituency once represented by founder late ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth.
Announcing the list, the party signalled a blend of legacy and continuity, fielding its youth wing secretary V Vijaya Prabhakaran, son of Premalatha and Vijayakanth, from Virudhunagar. Senior leader V Elangovan will contest from Dharmapuri, while former MLA R Mohanraj has been nominated from Salem (West).
The party has also fielded AR Elangovan (Omalur), former MLAs L Venkatesan (Mailam) and D Murugesan (Pallavaram), besides D Krishnamurthy (Tiruttani), KB Prathab (Gudiyatham) and TP Saravanan (Polur).
The DMDK is contesting 10 seats as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and will retain its ‘Murasu’ (drum) symbol. Party sources said the choice of Vridhachalam for Premalatha was intended to reaffirm the party’s roots and its emotional connect with cadres, closely associated with the late ‘Captain’.