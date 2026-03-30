2026 TN elections | CM Stalin files nomination from Kolathur, confident of massive victory

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Monday filed his nomination papers to contest from the Kolathur Assembly constituency for the upcoming election.
Stalin submitted his nomination to returning officer S. Shanthi in the presence of Minister PK Sekarbabu, along with all required documents, including details of his assets.
Ahead of the filing, party cadres gathered in large numbers along the route, giving him a rousing reception as he made his way to the corporation office.
After submitting his nomination, Stalin greeted supporters by standing in an open jeep and waving to the crowd.
Speaking to reporters, he expressed confidence of a decisive victory, stating that the people of Kolathur would once again elect him with a strong mandate.
He also said the party is preparing for an intensive election campaign in the coming days as part of its strategy for the polls.