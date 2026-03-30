Politics

2026 TN elections | CM Stalin files nomination from Kolathur, confident of massive victory

Stalin had successfully contested polls from Kolathur constituency in 2011, 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections
CM Stalin files nomination
CM Stalin files nominationIANS
Updated on

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Monday filed his nomination papers to contest from the Kolathur Assembly constituency for the upcoming election.

CM Stalin files nomination
2026 TN elections | TVK chief Vijay files nomination for Perambur Assembly constituency

Stalin submitted his nomination to returning officer S. Shanthi in the presence of Minister PK Sekarbabu, along with all required documents, including details of his assets.

Ahead of the filing, party cadres gathered in large numbers along the route, giving him a rousing reception as he made his way to the corporation office.

After submitting his nomination, Stalin greeted supporters by standing in an open jeep and waving to the crowd.

Speaking to reporters, he expressed confidence of a decisive victory, stating that the people of Kolathur would once again elect him with a strong mandate.

He also said the party is preparing for an intensive election campaign in the coming days as part of its strategy for the polls.

Kolathur Constituency
Chief Minister MK Stalin
2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
nomination

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in