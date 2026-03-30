2026 TN elections | TVK chief Vijay files nomination for Perambur Assembly constituency

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Monday filed his nomination papers for the Perambur Assembly constituency before the Returning Officer at Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College in Vyasarpadi.
Senior party leaders, including general secretary N Anand and joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, accompanied Vijay during the filing.
A large number of TVK cadres, Vijay’s fans, and members of the public gathered along the route and at the venue well ahead of his arrival. Traffic movement was affected in parts of Vyasarpadi as crowds swelled.
At one point, a section of motorists halted near a signal in Vyasarpadi and attempted to take selfies as Vijay’s campaign vehicle paused briefly, leading to minor congestion in the area.