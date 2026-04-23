2026 TN elections | Chennai voters struggle to locate booths amid slips shortage

Voters from Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar said they struggled to locate their designated polling booths, leading to confusion and delays during the morning hours.

“The Election Commission of India has barred carrying mobile phones inside polling stations, so we couldn’t access our details on the spot,” said Radha, a voter from Choolaimedu.

Similar complaints were reported from Saidapet and Velachery, where voters said they had to make multiple enquiries before finding their booths.