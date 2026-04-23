2026 TN elections | Chennai voters struggle to locate booths amid slips shortage

CHENNAI: Several voters in parts of the city faced difficulty in identifying their polling stations and part numbers on Thursday, reportedly due to the non-issuance of voter information slips in some areas.
Voters from Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar said they struggled to locate their designated polling booths, leading to confusion and delays during the morning hours.
“The Election Commission of India has barred carrying mobile phones inside polling stations, so we couldn’t access our details on the spot,” said Radha, a voter from Choolaimedu.
Similar complaints were reported from Saidapet and Velachery, where voters said they had to make multiple enquiries before finding their booths.
A booth-level agent from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alleged that voter information slips were not distributed effectively. “Even 50% of the intended distribution was not completed,” the agent claimed, attributing the issue to lapses at the local level.
Election officials, however, maintained that voters could verify their details through alternative means such as prior online checks.