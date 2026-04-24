2026 TN elections | Chennai Police Commissioner inspects security at three counting centres

The Commissioner visited all three centres along with senior police officials. He reviewed security infrastructure, discussed precautionary measures, and issued guidelines for the smooth conduct of counting.

A four-tier security system has been put in place at each counting centre. The first tier comprises Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the second tier the Tamil Nadu Special Police, and the third tier the Greater Chennai Armed Reserve. The fourth tier includes personnel from the Law and Order, Crime Branch, Traffic, and Special Units of the Greater Chennai Police.