2026 TN elections | Cash-for-votes charge: TVK accuses DMK of planning large-scale payout, questions ECI

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday alleged that the ruling DMK was planning a large-scale cash distribution across constituencies with the tacit inaction of the Election Commission of India.
Talking to reporters in Villivakkam, TVK general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna claimed that funds ranging from Rs 20 crore to Rs 50 crore per constituency were being readied for distribution to voters. “Cash packets have allegedly been earmarked at Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 per vote, with mechanisms in place to reach every household,” he said.
He asserted that TVK candidates were campaigning directly and respectfully across all 234 constituencies and that party chief Vijay’s outreach had generated a statewide wave, drawing significant participation from women. “There is a visible demand for change across families,” he said.
Targeting Chief Minister M K Stalin, Aadhav alleged misuse of the police and administrative machinery against TVK and its leadership. He further accused Udhayanidhi Stalin, V Sabareesan and others of corruption, claiming illicit funds were being channelled into the electoral process.
“The Election Commission and flying squads have failed to act against these practices,” he said, adding that a free and fair poll would see the DMK struggle to retain even Opposition space.
Referring to an alleged incident involving a woman candidate in Tiruchy, he claimed intimidation and violence reflected a breakdown in law and order, particularly affecting women’s safety.
Reiterating TVK’s stance, Aadhav said, “We have the means to distribute money, but that is not why we are here. Our campaign is centred on change and transparent governance.”