2026 TN elections | Cash-for-votes: Accusing DMK, TVK questions ECI

Talking to reporters in Villivakkam, TVK general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna claimed that funds ranging from Rs 20 crore to Rs 50 crore per constituency were being readied for distribution to voters.

"Cash packets have allegedly been earmarked at Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 per vote, with mechanisms in place to reach every household," he said.

He asserted that TVK candidates were campaigning directly and respectfully across all 234 constituencies and that party chief Vijay's outreach had generated a statewide wave, drawing significant participation from women. "There is a visible demand for change across families," he said.