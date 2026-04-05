2026 TN elections | Booth slip distribution from April 10, all households to be covered by April 17

CHENNAI: The distribution of Voter Information Slips, commonly referred to as booth slips, will begin on April 10, with polling officials directed to complete the exercise by April 17, as part of preparations for the upcoming elections.
According to instructions issued by the Election Commission of India, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will undertake door-to-door visits to deliver the slips to all registered voters. The exercise is aimed at enabling voters to easily identify their details in the electoral roll and locate their designated polling stations.
The commission has decided to issue Voter Information Slips in place of the earlier practice involving photo voter slips, primarily to help electors ascertain their serial number in the voter list and other polling-related details. Each slip will carry key information, including the name of the polling station, date of polling and voting hours.
Officials have been specifically instructed to ensure that the distribution is completed at least five days ahead of the polling date, with District Election Officers overseeing the process to ensure full coverage.
However, the commission has reiterated that the Voter Information Slip will not be accepted as a valid identity document at polling stations. Voters must carry any of the approved identification documents to exercise their franchise.