2026 TN elections | Barriers at booths dampen voting spirit of differently-abled

At multiple polling stations, including in Royapettah and Kilpauk, access remains inconsistent. Only 10 to 20 of the 100 or so booths inside polling stations have ramp access, forcing voters to navigate steps or rely on assistance. The case is similar to other localities in the city where volunteers are helping voters reach the polling point.

The case in one such polling booth in Villivakkam is a pointer. A makeshift ramp, hastily prepared by dumping concrete mix, was available at the Sri Kanakadurga Telugu Higher Secondary School. But it was inadequate, invisible (without any markings), so much so that most differently-abled had to be physically lifted onto the walkway.

For many, the challenge begins even before reaching the booth. Uneven floors, temporary ramps and narrow entry points make independent access difficult. While newer school buildings have better infrastructure, including ramps with handrails to multiple booths, older polling stations continue to lack basic accessibility.

Sathish, a wheelchair user, pointed to structural issues that persist across elections. “The major issue starts with the EVM itself. The topmost button cannot be reached from a wheelchair position,” he said. “There is no space to enter the voting area. These have been repeated grievances, but there is no solution. The floors are not on the same level, which makes movement harder.”