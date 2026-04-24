2026 TN elections | Barriers at booths dampen voting spirit of differently-abled

CHENNAI: In the early hours of polling day, between 7 am and 9 am, many elderly voters and persons with disabilities arrived at polling stations across the city, hoping to cast their vote before crowds built up. But at several locations, what began as a brisk, determined visit slowed into a struggle against uneven ramps, steps and cramped voting areas.
At multiple polling stations, including in Royapettah and Kilpauk, access remains inconsistent. Only 10 to 20 of the 100 or so booths inside polling stations have ramp access, forcing voters to navigate steps or rely on assistance. The case is similar to other localities in the city where volunteers are helping voters reach the polling point.
The case in one such polling booth in Villivakkam is a pointer. A makeshift ramp, hastily prepared by dumping concrete mix, was available at the Sri Kanakadurga Telugu Higher Secondary School. But it was inadequate, invisible (without any markings), so much so that most differently-abled had to be physically lifted onto the walkway.
For many, the challenge begins even before reaching the booth. Uneven floors, temporary ramps and narrow entry points make independent access difficult. While newer school buildings have better infrastructure, including ramps with handrails to multiple booths, older polling stations continue to lack basic accessibility.
Sathish, a wheelchair user, pointed to structural issues that persist across elections. “The major issue starts with the EVM itself. The topmost button cannot be reached from a wheelchair position,” he said. “There is no space to enter the voting area. These have been repeated grievances, but there is no solution. The floors are not on the same level, which makes movement harder.”
At some booths, volunteers and family members were seen lifting people along with their wheelchairs to help them enter.
At Olcott Government School in Adyar, voters pointed to steep access points and the absence of usable ramps. In Avvai Illam, the pathway leading into the campus itself was difficult to navigate. “You can’t even enter properly. Inside, it is well maintained, but the approach is the problem,” said disability rights activist Gnanabharathi, who surveyed multiple booths in the area.
Across nine polling locations he visited in Adyar, he said, “In every place, there is some issue.”
Inside booths, the design of voting compartments and placement of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) add another layer of difficulty. “They’ve kept four small tables together and placed the machine on top. It cannot be moved easily. There is no space to approach it properly,” he said.
Similar issues were observed in Velachery. At Bharat school in Kasturi Bai Nagar, two wheelchairs were reportedly available but remained unused. Two elderly women declined to use them, citing poor condition and the effort required to move them through uneven, muddy surfaces. The ramp at the location was not a fixed structure but a carpet laid over an uneven base. Even with assistance, movement was difficult. “It feels like a vertical speed breaker,” a caregiver said.
The guidelines of the Election Commission of India mandate accessible polling stations, including ramps, adequate space and assistance. However, on the ground, implementation varies widely, and people continue to face hardships in exercising their voting rights.