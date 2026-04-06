2026 TN elections | Around 6,200 nomination papers filed across State; scrutiny on April 7

Among constituencies, Karur recorded the highest number of nominations with 96, followed by Thondamuthur (62) and Gobichettipalayam (44). On the lower side, Kurinjipadi and Manamadurai reported just five nominations each.

During scrutiny, returning officers (ROs) will examine all applications and accept only valid nominations, rejecting those that fail to meet the requirements.

Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9.

Polling for the Assembly election is scheduled for April 23, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4.