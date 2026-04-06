2026 TN elections | BJP, DMDK leaders file nominations across Tamil Nadu on final day

Union Minister L Murugan filed his nomination from Avinashi in the presence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, while Tamilisai Soundararajan submitted her papers accompanied by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. In Coimbatore North, Vanathi Srinivasan filed her nomination with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and former state chief K Annamalai by her side.

State president Nainar Nagenthran filed from Sattur in the presence of Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Several other candidates, including M R Gandhi (Nagercoil), S Vijayadharani (Vilavancode) and Raama Sreenivasan (Madurai South), filed nominations alongside senior national leaders.