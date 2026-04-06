2026 TN elections | BJP, DMDK leaders file nominations across Tamil Nadu on final day

CHENNAI: A battery of senior leaders from the BJP and the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam filed their nomination papers across Tamil Nadu on Monday, marking a coordinated show of strength on the final day of the filing process for the Assembly elections.
Union Minister L Murugan filed his nomination from Avinashi in the presence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, while Tamilisai Soundararajan submitted her papers accompanied by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. In Coimbatore North, Vanathi Srinivasan filed her nomination with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and former state chief K Annamalai by her side.
State president Nainar Nagenthran filed from Sattur in the presence of Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Several other candidates, including M R Gandhi (Nagercoil), S Vijayadharani (Vilavancode) and Raama Sreenivasan (Madurai South), filed nominations alongside senior national leaders.
In the southern and western belts, BJP functionaries said the presence of central leaders reflects the party’s seriousness and organisational depth in the State.
Meanwhile, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth filed her nomination from Vridhachalam, asserting that the alliance is confident of a strong performance.