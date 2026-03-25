Politics

2026 TN elections | AMMK to contest from Nanguneri, Saidapet, Poonamallee, karaikudi and more

The constituencies allocated to the AMMK are: Periyakulam (SC), Mannarkudi, Thiruvaiyaru, Karaikudi, Tiruppattur, Nanguneri, Ottapidaram (SC), Tiruchirappalli (West), Saidapet, Poonamallee (SC), and Madathukulam.
(AIADMK) interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran
(AIADMK) interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran
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CHENNAI: As part of its ongoing seat-sharing pact for the Assembly elections, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has allotted 11 constituencies to the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in the NDA alliance.

(AIADMK) interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran
2026 TN elections | AMMK to contest from Nanguneri, Saidapet, Poonamallee, karaikudi and more

The constituencies allocated to the AMMK are: Periyakulam (SC), Mannarkudi, Thiruvaiyaru, Karaikudi, Tiruppattur, Nanguneri, Ottapidaram (SC), Tiruchirappalli (West), Saidapet, Poonamallee (SC), and Madathukulam .

The allocation further strengthens the alliance’s efforts to consolidate its position ahead of the polls.

AIADMK
AMMK
2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
NDA
2026 TN elections

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