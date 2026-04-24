2026 TN elections | A million voters stream out from Chennai, roads and buses face strain

Such was the chaos on the road that it took more than five hours to reach Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam from Koyambedu, a journey that usually takes only a little above an hour.

At the Kilambakkam bus terminus, passenger crowds surged late into the night, especially for routes to northern districts. Officials had initially deployed more buses for southern, central and western districts, leaving services to nearby northern districts inadequate.

Caught off guard due to the sudden surge of passengers heading to Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts, transport department officials scurried to mobilise hundreds of buses from private schools and colleges in suburban Chennai to manage the situation.