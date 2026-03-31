2026 TN elections | 573 nomination papers filed on Day 1 of election process

CHENNAI: A total of 573 nomination papers were filed across Tamil Nadu on Monday, the first day of filing nominations for the upcoming Assembly election, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
In the Chennai district, which comprises 16 constituencies, 47 nomination papers were submitted. The highest number of nominations seven each were filed in Perambur and RK Nagar constituencies.
Meanwhile, only one nomination each was filed in Egmore, Royapuram and Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni constituencies.
Officials said the nomination process will face interruptions due to holidays. No nominations will be accepted on Tuesday and Wednesday owing to a government holiday and banking constraints.
Filing of nominations will resume on Thursday, but will again be halted on Good Friday (April 3) and Sunday (April 5).
The last date for filing nominations is April 6, after which scrutiny and further election procedures will follow as per the schedule.