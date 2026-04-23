2026 TN election | Brisk polling across central, western Tamil Nadu; Karur tops with 92.66% turnout

TIRUCHY: Brisk polling was witnessed across the central region on Thursday, while rural areas had more active polling than the urban pockets. Among the districts, Karur topped with 92.66 per cent, while Thanjavur was the least among the districts with 80.43 per cent.
Since the temperature was soaring high right from the morning hours, the voters beelined into the booths right from 6.30 am, and there was brisk polling in every booth across the region. While there were a few minor incidents, the polling went smoothly in the region. Tiruchy East, where TVK president C Joseph Vijay was contesting, witnessed more young voters in the urban areas, and a few were clad in white and khaki dress resembling the attire of Vijay when he came for campaigning. However, the briskness among the TVK was absent in the rural areas.
Interestingly, this time too, Karur district witnessed the maximum polling with 92.66 per cent, with Karur segment 93.39 per cent, Kulithalai 92.85 per cent and Krishnarayapuram (SC) 92.21 per cent.
While Ariyalur district recorded 85.23 per cent, Perambalur 85.13 per cent, Tiruchy witnessed 85.44 per cent, Thanjavur recorded 80.43 per cent, and Nagapattinam 86.25 per cent, Mayiladuthurai with 80.91 per cent and Pudukkottai with 83.37 per cent polling recorded.
Meanwhile, the voters who were frustrated with travelling from Tiruchy to Thanjavur resorted to a road block protest at Tiruchy TVS tolgate as transport facilities were not proper.
On information, the police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting people and the protest was withdrawn after a bus facility was arranged.
Similarly, in Tiruchy East constituency, a scuffle-like situation prevailed for a moment between DMK and AIADMK cadres after they had reportedly campaigned in the polling station premises.
On seeing the DMK and AIADMK campaigning, the TVK cadres too started to campaign in the polling station premises, and soon, the police intervened and moved them from the spot.