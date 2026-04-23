2026 TN election | Brisk polling across central, western Tamil Nadu; Karur tops with 92.66% turnout

Since the temperature was soaring high right from the morning hours, the voters beelined into the booths right from 6.30 am, and there was brisk polling in every booth across the region. While there were a few minor incidents, the polling went smoothly in the region. Tiruchy East, where TVK president C Joseph Vijay was contesting, witnessed more young voters in the urban areas, and a few were clad in white and khaki dress resembling the attire of Vijay when he came for campaigning. However, the briskness among the TVK was absent in the rural areas.

Interestingly, this time too, Karur district witnessed the maximum polling with 92.66 per cent, with Karur segment 93.39 per cent, Kulithalai 92.85 per cent and Krishnarayapuram (SC) 92.21 per cent.