Zakir Hussain's family shares first Instagram post after his death: Always together in love

NEW DELHI: Days after Zakir Hussain was laid to rest at a San Francisco cemetery, the family of the tabla maestro shared a moving post on his official Instagram account on Sunday.

It marks the first post on the social media page of Hussain since his death at a San Francisco hospital early last week due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease. He was 73.

The undated black-and-white picture shows the hands of Hussain, his wife Antonia Minnecola, daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi held tightly together.

"Always together in love," read the caption of the post, tagging the four members of Hussain's kin.

One of the world's most accomplished percussionists, Hussain was laid to rest at the Fernwood cemetery in San Francisco on Thursday.