YSR Congress Party extends support to Women's Reservation Bill

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday informed that his party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is extending support to the Women's Reservation Bill which was introduced in the Lok Sabha today.

Taking to X (Former Twitter), Jagan Reddy said, "I am proud to extend YSRC Party’s support to the Women Reservation Bill. Empowering our women is of utmost importance to us."

"We achieved this in Andhra Pradesh not only through the schemes and initiatives introduced in the past 4 years but also by ensuring equitable representation. Together, let’s create a brighter and more equitable future!" he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Women Reservation Bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. The Bill has been named "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam."

"Introducing the Bill in the House", the Minister said.

"This Bill is in relation to women empowerment. By amending Article 239AA of the Constitution, 33 per cent of seats will be reserved for women in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Article 330A reservations of seats for SC/ST in the House of People." Arjun Meghwal said that once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in Lok Sabha will increase to 181.

Urging Rajya Sabha members to pass the Bill - ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ unanimously when it comes to the House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that it is imperative that women should have a role in policy-making, ensuring women that the Centre is committed to make this bill a law.

"Today a bill has been introduced in the Lok Sabha. After discussion, it will come here also. Today we are taking an important step towards women's empowerment," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha.

Women’s Reservation Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 and it was not taken up in Lok Sabha and lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.