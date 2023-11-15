Yogi govt to launch ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ from today

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government is organising the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' from Wednesday to January 26, 2024, across Uttar Pradesh, aiming to promote and publicize the government schemes at various levels and ensuring its benefits reach the eligible people.

Registration of eligible beneficiaries of different schemes will also take place in the course of the journey.

The Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India had written a letter to all the state governments regarding the implementation of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and ensuring public participation.

Keeping this in mind, the Urban Development Department of the state government has issued directions to all the municipal commissioners and executive officers of municipality, nagar panchayat regarding the yatra.

According to the government spokesman, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, Amrit Abhijat, said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will be organised to effectively deliver the benefits of public facilities and government schemes to the most vulnerable through active public participation in the urban bodies of the state.

He said that taking cognisance of the letter of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, necessary action should be taken to ensure successful implementation of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in all urban bodies and wide public participation.

The objective of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is to raise awareness among the deprived, weaker, and eligible individuals who, despite being eligible, are excluded from the benefits of the Urban Development Department's schemes in municipal bodies across the state.

Through extensive promotion and dissemination of various schemes of the Urban Development Department, the initiative aims to bring public awareness, facilitate discussions with beneficiaries about government schemes, and share personal stories and experiences. Notably, ensuring the enrolment of eligible and potential beneficiaries during the journey is crucial.

Under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, wide publicity of public interest schemes will be ensured through audio, video visual, brochures, pamphlets, booklets, etc., in the stipulated period.