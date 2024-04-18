Worker from Bihar shot dead by terrorists in J&K

SRINAGAR: A worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. The terrorists fired upon Raja Shah from point blank range at Jablipora in Bijbehara area.

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

The incident has taken place in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency which is going to polls in the third phase on May 7. The attack came a week after terrorists shot at a man from Dehradun in south Kashmir.

Two workers from Punjab were shot dead in Srinagar in February.