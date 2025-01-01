Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|1 Jan 2025 9:42 AM IST
    Work together for more inclusive, sustainable future for India, world: President Murmu greets people on New Year
    President Droupadi Murmu 

    NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted people on the New Year and asked them to renew commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world.

    "Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world," she said in a post on X.

    Droupadi MurmuNew Year’s eve
