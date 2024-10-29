Woman, MSEDCL staff booked on homicide charge months after man dies of electrocution

THANE: Eight months after a 20-year-old man died of electrocution in Ulhasnagar town in Maharashtra's Thane district, a case of culpable homicide was registered against a woman and MSEDCL officials, police said.

The case was filed at the Vitthalwadi police station on October 26 based on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother.

The victim, identified as Sujal Gadapkar, died after suffering an electric shock while taking a bath at his residence on February 22 this year. The police initially registered a case of accidental death and sent the victim's body for a post-mortem examination.

The decision to register an FIR came after the police received a detailed autopsy report and conducted further investigation.

As per the probe, accused Chandabai Sunkhe, a resident of Radhesyam Nagar in Venus Chowk, had illegally reportedly connected her ceiling fan directly to the power supply. This improper wiring led to electric current spreading throughout the house via a metal conduit, ultimately reaching the staircase area where Gadapkar was bathing, an official said.

Sunkhe and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) employees concerned were named as accused in the case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 304 (a) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), he said.