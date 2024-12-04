Woman dies as husband allegedly sets car on fire in Kerala''s Kollam

KOLLAM: A 44-year-old woman died after her husband allegedly set fire to the car she was travelling in, along with a man, in this southern Kerala city late on Tuesday evening, police said.

The man travelling with her was injured in the incident, they added.

The police said the man, identified as Padmarajan, allegedly chased his wife's car in another vehicle and intercepted it at Chemmammukku, within the Kollam City East Police Station limits, at around 9 pm.

He allegedly poured petrol on the vehicle and set it on fire. Anila, who was engulfed in flames, died while being taken to the hospital.

Her co-traveller, who suffered burn injuries, is being treated at a hospital, the police said. They said that Padmarajan, who is in his late 50s, has been taken into custody by the Kollam East Police.

He is being interrogated to ascertain the reasons for the crime, the police added.